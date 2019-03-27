Head coach Jon Cooper signs extension with Tampa Bay Lightning

March 27 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper signed a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

Financial details and the length of the extension weren't disclosed by the club. Cooper's contract was set to expire at the end of this season.

"I am very pleased to announce Jon's extension," Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said. "His ability to forge impactful relationships with everyone from players to staff has been a trademark of his tenure with the organization and he is the absolute best coach for our hockey team. Coop's ability to develop a strong culture while continually adapting has been a big part of the team's success.

"He has helped set high standards for our organization with his unrelenting drive for excellence. I would like to thank Coop and his family for their continuous commitment to the organization, as well as to the Tampa Bay community, and I look forward to working in partnership with Jon for years to come."

COOOOOOOOP!



He’s not going anywhere. Originally named our head coach on March 25, 2013, we’ve signed him today to a multi-year contract extension. ⚡️https://t.co/1GuuHexBuG — p - Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) March 26, 2019

Tampa Bay originally named Cooper as its eighth head coach in franchise history March 25, 2013. He is the longest-tenured head coach in the NHL and became the club's all-time wins leader with 301.

Cooper has led the Lightning to a 301-157-44 record, with no team in the league recording more wins or standings points since his first full season in 2013-14. Since the 2014 postseason, the Lightning have participated in the second-most playoff games in the NHL, trailing only the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Lightning clinched their first Presidents' Trophy in organization history this season. Tampa Bay holds a 59-14-4 record in the 2018-19 campaign.

Tampa Bay takes on the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.