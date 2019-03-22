Actor Will Ferrell was in the Los Angeles Kings' broadcast booth for the second period of their win against the San Jose Sharks Thursday in Los Angeles. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Will Ferrell revived Anchorman character Ron Burgundy to commentate the Los Angeles Kings' win against the San Jose Sharks. He also kissed a burrito.

Burgundy called the game alongside Kings broadcasters Alex Faust and Jim Fox Thursday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Kings scored a 4-2 victory.

Burgundy, the fictionalized anchorman from 1970s San Diego, joined the duo in the booth for the second period.

Burgundy got in some digs about the Sharks not winning a Stanley Cup, saying the franchise wouldn't know what a Stanley Cup looked like even it it "fell on their head."

The Sharks scored quickly after that comment.

"Well ... that was not supposed to happen," Burgundy said.

He was then asked if he might have jinxed the Kings, but Burgundy said he doesn't believe in superstitions. Despite the lack of belief, Burgundy also admitted to wearing the same underwear for every broadcast he has done.

"I have to keep them together with staples and duck tape," Burgundy said.

Burgundy also had some little-known "facts" about players, including keeper Martin Jones.

"Martin Jones, former Kings player," Burgundy said. "You know what he does in the off-season? He works with puppets. He's a puppeteer. I've been to one of his puppet shows. They are actually quite good."

He also joked about Sharks defender Joe Thornton, saying someone once found a corndog in his beard.

Burgundy eventually quenched his thirst with a glass of milk, while he ate a bean burrito in the booth. Bailey, the Kings' lion mascot, delivered the meal. The kiss cam scanned up to Burgundy, who gave a smooch to the burrito.

"This is one of the greatest nights of my life," Burgundy said. "I got to kiss a burrito on the kiss cam, listening to the Stray Cats."

The Kings return to the frozen floor -- sans Burgundy -- for another matchup against the Anaheim Ducks at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Los Angeles.