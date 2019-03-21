Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie (77) scored his 22nd goal of the season Wednesday night. It snapped his eight-game scoring drought. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie switched sports momentarily after showing off his creativity in the second period against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

Capitals star Alex Ovechkin threw a pass to Oshie, who kicked the puck on net with his skate. Following his soccer-like display, Oshie buried the rebound chance past Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Oshie's goal came on the power play and tied the game at 3-3 in the second frame. It was his fifth power-play score of the season. The goal ended his eight-game scoring drought.

The Lightning edged the Capitals 5-4 in overtime in a potential playoff preview. Oshie added an assist and had a plus-1 rating in 23:09 of ice time.

Oshie has 47 points (22 goals, 25 assists) in 63 games this season. In his career, he has 511 points (209 goals, 302 assists) in 728 career NHL games.

The Capitals (43-23-8) sit in third place in the Eastern Conference with 94 points. Tampa Bay (57-13-4), who already clinched the Presidents' Trophy, notched its 118th point of the season.