March 14 (UPI) -- Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot was labeled week-to-week after sustaining a broken toe in the team's game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.

Senators head coach Marc Crawford told the Ottawa Sun on Wednesday that the hope is Chabot can play again this season.

"Just talking to him, he says he's really going to try to get back into the lineup," Crawford said. "As long as he's healing and as long as he's capable, you can make that decision when you have all the information at hand."

Chabot suffered the injury while blocking a shot during the Senators' 3-2 loss to the Flyers. He played 24:32 and finished the game without issue.

"He blocked the shot, he got X-rayed in the game, and he was able to finish that game and actually skated really well," Crawford said. "He said it didn't affect him that much. But on further review, they've deemed that he's going to be out and we're calling it week-to-week."

The 22-year-old defenseman is tied for eighth among NHL defenseman with 49 points (13 goals, 36 assists) in 62 games this season. He was named to his first All-Star Game earlier this year.

The Senators originally drafted Chabot in the first round of the 2015 NHL Draft. He has 74 points (22 goals, 52 assists) in 126 career games with the franchise.

Ottawa (23-41-6) is 31st in the NHL standings with 12 games remaining. The Senators play the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.