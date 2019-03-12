March 12 (UPI) -- Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl rifled home a one-timer Monday against the New York Rangers for an overtime win.

After a near-goal from forward Nick Nurse, Oilers star Connor McDavid set up the decisive goal 35 seconds into overtime. He hesitated before throwing a cross-ice pass to Draisaitl.

Draisaitl lined up a shot from the right face-off circle and quickly fired a one-timer past Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev in the top-right corner of the net.

It was Draisaitl's fifth game-winning goal of the season. He has 14 game-clinching scores in his career, including seven overtime goals. He has 89 points (42 goals, 47 assists) in 69 games this year.

The Oilers earned a 3-2 win over the Rangers. Draisaitl also had two assists on Edmonton's other goals from defenseman Matthew Benning and McDavid.

Edmonton is 12th in the Western Conference with 69 points. The Oilers trail the Minnesota Wild by five points for the second wild-card spot in the West.

The Oilers play the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night.