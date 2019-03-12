Carolina Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek makes incredible stick save

March 12 (UPI) -- Carolina Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek stopped a flurry of shots from the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night, highlighted by a sprawling stick save in the third period.

Avs forward Colin Wilson raced into the zone on a 2-on-1 scoring opportunity. The forward threw a shot at Mrazek but a Hurricanes defender blocked the puck.

Colorado center Carl Soderberg grabbed the deflection and passed the puck to Wilson, who rotated to the crease after his shot was blocked. Wilson attempted to chip the puck into a wide-open net, but Mrazek kicked out his leg and stick to deny the scoring chance.

Mrazek stopped all 38 shots he faced against the Avalanche in the Hurricanes' 3-0 victory. It was the goaltender's career-high sixth consecutive win. He has three shutouts in his last eight starts.

Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov had two goals and an assist in the win. Carolina defenseman Dougie Hamilton also added a score.

Mrazek has an 18-12-3 record in 33 starts this season. He has a 2.53 goals-against average with a .908 save percentage and four shutouts.

The Hurricanes are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with 83 points. Carolina plays the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.