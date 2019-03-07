March 7 (UPI) -- Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen laid out for a sprawling glove save against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

With time expiring in the second period, Canucks winger Brock Boeser delivered a spectacular no-look pass from his backhand. Horvat grabbed the puck off the feed and had a wide-open net.

Horvat took a second to readjust his shot before firing the puck at Andersen. The extra time allowed Andersen to shift to his left in the crease. He lunged across and made a terrific glove save as the buzzer went off.

The Canucks defeated the Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime. Andersen saved 28 of 31 shots for a .903 save percentage in the loss.

Andersen has a 32-13-4 record in 49 starts this season. He has a 2.57 goals-against average and .923 save percentage with one shutout.

Toronto (41-21-5) sits in third place in the Eastern Conference with 87 points. The Maple Leafs trail the Boston Bruins by two points for second in the conference.

The Maple Leafs play the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.