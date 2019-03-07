St. Louis Blues stun Anaheim Ducks with two goals in 12 seconds for win

March 7 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Blues faced a 4-3 deficit in the final two minutes of the third period Wednesday night against Anaheim, but rallied with two goals in 12 seconds to defeat the Ducks.

Blues forward Robert Thomas started the comeback with a score late in the final frame as the team pulled goalie Jordan Binnington for the extra attacker. St. Louis defenseman Colton Parayko fired a wrist shot that sailed wide and hit the end boards. Thomas grabbed the puck and roofed a shot to beat Ducks goalie John Gibson with 1:04 left.

St. Louis tallied the game-winning goal 12 seconds later when Alex Pietrangelo sent a slap shot off the skate of Ducks forward Adam Henrique and into the net.

The Blues held on for the 5-4 victory. Thomas had two goals in the contest to pace the team. Brayden Schenn and Ryan O'Reilly each scored in the first period.

St. Louis (35-25-6) sits in sixth place in the Western Conference after the win. They have 76 points, leading No. 7 seed Dallas by three points.

The Blues play the Los Angeles Kings (24-34-8) on Thursday night.