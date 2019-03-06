Winnipeg Jets' Jacob Trouba banks puck off glass for crazy goal

March 6 (UPI) -- Winnipeg Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba went off the backboard for a goal Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Lightning held a 5-1 lead with under five minutes left when Trouba carried the puck to the red line. The defenseman fired the puck into the right boards in an attempt to set up the Jets' power-play attack.

Instead, Trouba's pass hit the blue stanchion in the glass and bounced into a wide-open net. Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy left the crease in an attempt to play the pass.

It was the fifth goal of the season for Trouba. He also added an assist on Blake Wheeler's score in the first period. He has 37 points (five goals, 32 assists) in 66 games this year.

The Lightning earned a 5-2 victory against Winnipeg. Forward Nikita Kucherov tied the Tampa Bay single-season points record with two assists in the win. He has 108 points this season.

After Winnipeg's defeat and the Nashville Predators' win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night, the Jets slipped to second in the Central Division. They trail the Predators by one point.

Winnipeg (39-23-4) plays the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.