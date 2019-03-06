Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo saves puck off referee

Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo saved 34 of 37 shot attempts against the Blues on Tuesday night. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo learned from experience and denied a puck that bounced off a referee Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Penguins defenseman Zach Trotman ripped a puck into the zone on a dump in. The puck had an awkward bounce off the glass and hit a referee in the chest.

Luongo, who faced a similar situation against the St. Louis Blues in December, made a save to deny the carom off the ref.

Against the Blues on Dec. 11, Luongo allowed a goal after Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo inadvertently fired a puck into the chest of a referee. The puck slipped by Luongo and into the net for a goal. The score was eventually waived off as a puck can't enter the net off the referee.

Luongo saved 34 of 37 shot attempts in the Panthers' 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins. The veteran goalie has a 14-14-4 record in 34 starts this season. He has a 3.13 goals-against average with an .898 save percentage.

The Panthers (28-26-12) are 11 points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Florida plays the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.