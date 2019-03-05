March 5 (UPI) -- Buffalo Sabres forward Jason Pominville had an easy tap-in goal, but accidently blocked his own shot against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

Sabres defenseman Brandon Montour started the opportunity after he kept the puck in the zone and skated to the right face-off circle. He fought through contact and delivered a pinpoint pass to Pominville in the crease.

Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen was out of position, leading to a wide-open net for Pominville after the feed from Montour. Pominville lined up a one-timer, but whiffed on the shot.

Despite misfiring on the shot attempt, Pominville got enough of the puck to put the chance into the net. Except, the forward accidently blocked the puck's path into the net with his stick blade, preventing the goal.

Pominville's scoring chance could have equalized the score late in the third period against the Oilers, who picked up a 4-3 victory over the Sabres.

Buffalo center Jack Eichel scored two goals in the loss. Edmonton used three scores in the second period to upend the Sabres.

Buffalo dropped to 30-28-8 this season and sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Sabres are nine points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild-card spot.