Former Detroit Red Wings star Ted Lindsay (shown in 2012) played 17 seasons, including 14 years with the Red Wings and three years with the Chicago Black Hawks.

March 4 (UPI) -- Detroit Red Wings legend Ted Lindsay died Monday at age 93.

The 1966 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee played 17 seasons, including 14 years with the Red Wings and three years with the Chicago Black Hawks. Lindsay scored 379 goals and had 472 assists for 851 points in 1,068 appearances.

Lindsay led the NFHL in goals in 1947 and led the league in assists in 1949 and 1956. He was an 11-time All-Star and four-time Stanley Cup winner. He also was the 1949-1950 Art Ross Trophy winner for being the league's top point scorer.

"The National Hockey League mourns the passing and celebrates the incomparable life of the legendary Ted Lindsay," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "One of the game's fiercest competitors during his 17-season NHL career, he was among its most beloved ambassadors throughout the more than five decades of service to hockey that followed his retirement. In Detroit, he was a civic icon."

Lindsay stood at just 5-foot-8 and weighed 163 pounds, but was known for his intensity. He had his No. 7 retired by the Red Wings in 1991 and was named one of the NHL's top 100 players during the 2017 centennial celebration.

Linday also helped the NHL Players' Association in 1957. NHL players renamed the annual award for the most outstanding player the "Ted Lindsay Award" in 2010 to honor the hockey icon.

"The players and NHLPA staff are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ted Lindsay -- a player, a trailblazer, and a gentleman. 'Terrible Ted' was loved across the hockey world and beyond for his play, dedication to fellow players and charitable work," the NHLPA said in a statement.

Lindsay is survived by his children, Blake, Lynn and Meredith, his stepdaughter Leslie, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.