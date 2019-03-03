March 3 (UPI) -- San Jose defenseman Erik Karlsson will avoid groin surgery after undergoing tests, San Jose head coach Peter DeBoer told reporters Sunday.

The 28-year-old defenseman missed the Sharks' game against the Chicago Blackhawks at SAP Center on Sunday, but tests determined he won't require a procedure that could sideline him for an extended period of time.

"It's a version of the same injury," DeBoer told The Mercury News. "I don't anticipate it being long term. No surgery, nothing like that. But we're going to be obviously extra cautious and make sure."

Karlsson missed nine games between Jan. 19 and Feb. 14 due to the groin injury. He returned to the team's lineup against the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 16, but suffered a setback versus the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 23 after competing in four consecutive contests.

The two-time Norris Trophy winner missed the Sharks' next game but returned Feb. 26 against the Boston Bruins. He aggravated the injury again during the game and underwent the latest tests.

"No surgery," DeBoer said. "It's going to get better. It's just time, so that's good news."

Karlsson has 45 points (three goals, 42 assists) in 52 games this season. He has missed 13 total contests this year due to injury and suspension.

The Sharks entered Sunday's game against the Blackhawks in second place in the Pacific Division. San Jose is 38-19-8 this season.