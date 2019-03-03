Capitals' Alex Ovechkin wins shootout with bizarre goal vs. Rangers

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) scored the shootout winner against the New York Rangers on Sunday. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Washington Capitals star forward Alex Ovechkin scored a shootout goal in bizarre fashion to defeat the New York Rangers on Sunday.

The Capitals and Rangers headed into a shootout after being deadlocked for three periods and the extra frame.

Ovechkin had his turn in the fourth round of the shootout. The star winger took the puck at center ice and skated left. He faked out Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev with a slick stick move and appeared to have an open area of the net to score the game-winning goal.

Georgiev, who had 37 saves in the contest, desperately threw his stick and knocked the puck away. Ovechkin immediately turned to the officials and pleaded his case.

The officials ruled it a no goal at first, but changed the call after a second video review, giving the Capitals a 3-2 victory.

Georgiev's thrown stick violated Rule 25.4 of the NHL handbook, which states that during a penalty shot "a goal will be awarded when a goalkeeper attempts to stop a penalty shot by throwing his stick or any other object at the player taking the shot or by dislodging the goal (either deliberately or accidentally)."

Carl Hagelin and Andre Burakovsky scored in the first period for Washington, who moved to 38-21-7 this season. The Capitals are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 83 points.

The Capitals play the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.