New Jersey Devils' Mirco Mueller released from hospital after scary crash

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- New Jersey Devils defenseman Mirco Mueller was released from a local hospital after a scary collision Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old defender posted an update to Twitter on Thursday and stated he didn't suffer any serious injuries.

"Just wanted to thank everybody for all your encouraging messages over the last couple of hours, and thank you to everyone on the medical staff for taking exceptional care of me while I wasn't doing so well," Mueller wrote. "I didn't sustain any serious injuries and, at this moment, hope to be back on the ice very soon."

Mueller was taken off the ice on a stretcher after crashing into the boards during a 2-1 loss against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

Mueller and Flames forward Michael Frolik were making a play on the puck when Mueller lost his balance and fell headfirst into the end boards. Frolik landed on top of him during the sequence.

Mueller remained motionless on the ice but gave a thumbs up after he exited the game in the third period. The team announced he was taken to University Hospital in Newark, N.J., for further evaluation.

"It was like he toe-picked a little bit and I just fell right on him," Frolik told reporters Wednesday. "I thought at first it was really, really bad. I don't know what his status is now. I talked to our doctors and they said he was a little better than they expected, so hopefully that's a good sign and hopefully he is going to be OK. It [stinks] when those things happen."

Mueller has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 47 games this season. He has 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) in 129 career NHL games with the San Jose Sharks and Devils.