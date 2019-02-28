New Jersey Devils defenseman Mirco Mueller was taken off the ice on a stretcher Wednesday night after a nasty crash. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- New Jersey Devils defenseman Mirco Mueller left Wednesday night's game against the Calgary Flames on a stretcher after a nasty crash into the boards.

Mueller and Flames forward Michael Frolik were making a play on the puck when Mueller lost his balance and fell headfirst into the end boards. Frolik landed on top of the Devils defenseman during the sequence.

Mueller remained motionless on the ice but gave a thumbs up after he exited the game in the third period. The team announced he was taken to University Hospital in Newark, N.J., for further evaluation.

As he was taken off in a stretcher, @muellermirco gave the crowd a thumbs up. Your brotherhood is behind you, Mirco. pic.twitter.com/D2yh2HyOG8 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 28, 2019

Devils head coach John Hynes provided another update on Mueller after the game.

"Mirco is fully conscious and all of his extremities are moving fine," Hynes told reporters. "There are no issues. Mentally he was fine. He sat up before he left the arena for the hospital, and had full awareness of what was going on."

The Flames led the Devils 2-1 at the time of the injury. Mueller had a plus-1 rating in 13:49 of ice time.

Mueller has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 47 games this season. He has 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) in 129 career NHL games with the San Jose Sharks and Devils.