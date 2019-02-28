Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) sprawled for a 2-on-1 save against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom laid out for a spectacular save against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.

Avalanche forward J.T. Compher grabbed a rebound after a wrist shot from Canucks defenseman Ben Hutton. Compher raced up the ice with winger Matt Calvert on a 2-on-1 scoring chance while shorthanded.

Compher dangled in front of Markstrom in the right face-off circle and then tossed a cross-crease pass around a diving Canucks defender to Calvert.

Calvert handled the puck and attempted to chip it in. Markstrom sprawled out at the last moment and deflected the shot with his blocker. The puck clanged off the left post and bounced to the boards.

Markstrom's save kept the score at 1-1 late in the first period. The Avs defeated the Canucks 3-2 in a shootout.

Markstrom saved 43 of the 45 shots he faced for a .956 save percentage.

The Canucks are in 12th place in the Western Conference with 63 points. Vancouver trails No. 8 seed Colorado by five points for the final wild-card spot.

Vancouver plays the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.