Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara has a 2-0 record in fights this season, according to HockeyFights.com. His latest win came in a brawl against San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane on Tuesday in Boston. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Zdeno Chara and Evander Kane dropped their gloves and exchanged punches after hitting each other during the Boston Bruins' win against the San Jose Sharks.

The sequence occurred during the third period of the Bruins' 4-1 win against the Sharks on Tuesday at TD Garden in Boston. The Bruins were already up by three goals just minutes into the final frame.

Kane came flying in along to boards and drilled the 6-foot-6, 250-pound Chara. The puck then came back toward the duo, allowing Chara to get some revenge. The Bruins defenseman chased the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Kane behind the net and delivered a crushing hit.

Kane got off the ice and retaliated by shoving Chara to the frozen floor. The Sharks winger continued to hit the defenseman while he was on the ground. Then Chara got to his feet and the players dropped their gloves. They wrapped their arms around each other and Kane forced off Chara's helmet. Chara responded by punching Kane in the head, forcing his helmet off. Chara then delivered a series of hook shots to Kane's head.

Referees allowed Chara's spree of headshots before finally intervening and sending both players to the penalty box.

Chara was given a 2-minute minor for elbowing and a 5-minute major for fighting Kane. Kane was assessed a 2-minute minor for instigating and a 5-minute major. Kane was also given a 10-minute misconduct penalty for the fight.

Chara received 78 percent of the vote as the winner of the clash, according to HockeyFights.com. He was also voted the winner for another fight against the St. Louis Blues' Patrick Maroon on Jan. 17 in Boston.

"I was just playing hard and finishing my check," Chara told reporters. "It's something that happens during a game. It's a physical game. Probably maybe some frustration on his part, I'm not sure."

Kane claimed that Chara elevated his shoulder into his head and he was trying to defend himself.

"It was a hit to my face, head, whatever you want to call it really," Kane said. "I get up and look at the ref who is watching from the corner. He is standing there with both arms down and I'm absolutely stunned. I guess if I'm going to be officiated in a different way, what I am supposed to do outside defend myself?"

Logan Couture scored the Shark's lone goal, lighting the lamp 12:47 into the game. David Krejci tied the score about 2 minutes later in the first period. Charlie McAvoy, Jake DeBrusk and Brad Marchand each added scores in the second period for Boston.