Calgary Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk scored a highlight-reel goal against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk fought off two defenders for a highlight-reel score against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

The Flames' star winger stood in front of Islanders goaltender Robin Lehner on the power play. Calgary center Elias Lindholm tossed a precise pass in the crease to Tkachuk, who dragged the puck between his legs while sandwiched by two Islanders defenders.

Tkachuk went top shelf to beat Lehner, who tumbled to the ice after giving up the goal. The score gave Calgary a 1-0 lead in the second period.

Tkachuk's goal broke his 14-game scoring drought, and the Flames went on to defeat the Islanders 3-1 in Brooklyn. It was his 25th score of the season and 10th power-play goal.

Tkachuk has 60 points (25 goals, 35 assists) in 63 games this year.

Calgary (40-16-7) sits in first place in the Western Conference with 87 points. The Flames are five points ahead of No. 2 seed San Jose.

The Flames, riding a six-game winning streak, play the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night.