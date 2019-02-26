The veteran goaltender began his career with the New York Islanders in the 1999-2000 season. He played five seasons with the Panthers (2000-06) before spending eight seasons with the Vancouver Canucks (2006-14). He returned to the Panthers in the 2013-14 campaign. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Florida goaltender Roberto Luongo earned his 485th career victory when the Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in overtime Monday night.

Luongo passed former NHL goalie Ed Belfour for sole possession of third place on the NHL's all-time wins list with the win.

The 39-year-old Luongo made 36 saves against the Avalanche and had a .923 save percentage. Florida forward Aaron Ekblad scored 26 seconds into overtime to secure the win for the Panthers.

"I'm happier we got the two points," Luongo told reporters. "It's a big road win for our club against a team that's one of the good teams. They had won four in a row, so it was a gutsy effort for our club in a road game in a tough building."

Luongo has a 14-13-1 record in 32 games (31 starts) this season. He has a 3.07 goals-against average with an .897 save percentage.

The veteran goaltender began his career with the New York Islanders in the 1999-2000 season. He played five seasons with the Panthers (2000-06) before spending eight seasons with the Vancouver Canucks (2006-14). He returned to the Panthers in the 2013-14 campaign.

Luongo has a 485-389-87 record (33 ties) in 1,005 career starts. He has a 2.51 career goals-against average and a .919 save percentage with 77 shutouts.