Bruins' David Pastrnak out two more weeks; team acquires Marcus Johansson

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak has missed the team's last six games after he fell during a sponsorship event and suffered ligament damage in his left thumb.

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Boston forward David Pastrnak will miss at least two more weeks as he recovers from thumb surgery, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced.

Pastrnak has missed the team's last six games after he fell during a sponsorship event and suffered ligament damage in his left thumb. He underwent surgery Feb. 11.

"He'll be in the cast for two more weeks," Sweeney told reporters Monday. "And then after that -- he started skating today -- after that he'll be fitted for a splint and it's just a matter of comfort, when he's able to be most comfortable. He won't have any restrictions at that point and time."

The 22-year-old Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (31) and is second on the team with 66 points.

The Bruins have put together a point streak in Pastrnak's absence, going 5-0-1 since the forward went down. Boston, despite its recent success, decided to add forward Marcus Johansson in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on Monday in order to bolster its attack without Pastrnak.

The Bruins sent a second-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and a fourth-round selection in the 2020 draft to acquire Johansson.

"So, I think for us Marcus represents a lot of versatility and production in a top-nine role, and that's something that we felt coming down the stretch that we still could use that," Sweeney said.

.@mjohansson90 among those taking a twirl during an optional pregame skate this morning. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/oLiUUUP7Wa — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 26, 2019

Johansson has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 48 games this season.

Boston is riding a 13-game point streak (9-0-4) into a contest against the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

