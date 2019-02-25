Vegas Golden Knights add Mark Stone in trade with Ottawa Senators

Former Ottawa Senators forward Mark Stone (61) was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The Vegas Golden Knights obtained forward Mark Stone in a trade with the Ottawa Senators, the team announced Monday.

The Golden Knights traded forward Oscar Lindberg, prospect Erik Brannstrom and a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft for Senators forward Tobias Lindberg and Stone.

Stone led the Senators in goals (28) and points (62) in 59 games with the team. He has tallied at least 20 goals in five consecutive seasons and finished with 20 scores and a career-high 42 assists for 62 points last year.

Stone avoided arbitration and signed a one-year contract worth $7.35 million last August. He can become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

"We made every effort to sign Mark Stone, who was a fine player and great person for our organization. Mark will be missed," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion told the team's official website. "Knowing that, this deal returns a young player who our fans will love for many years to come."

The 26-year-old Stone has 311 points (123 goals, 188 assists) in 366 career NHL games.

Oscar Lindberg has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 35 games with Vegas this season. Brannstrom, a first-round selection by the Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Draft, has 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists) in 41 games with Chicago of the AHL.

Tobias Lindberg has two assists in six career NHL games, but hasn't played in the league since the 2015-16 season.