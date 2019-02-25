Minnesota Wild trade forward Mikael Granlund to Nashville Predators

Former Minnesota Wild forward Mikael Granlund was traded to the Nashville Predators on Monday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Wild traded forward Mikael Granlund to the Nashville Predators, the team announced Monday.

The Predators sent forward Kevin Fiala to the Wild in exchange for Granlund.

The 26-year-old Granlund was tied for first on the Wild with 34 assists, and second on the team with 49 points. He also added 15 goals in 63 games with Minnesota this season.

Granlund is in the final season of a three-year contract he signed Aug. 1, 2017. Fiala is also in the final year of his three-year, entry-level contract.

The Wild selected Granlund in the first round of the 2010 NHL Draft. He has 317 points (93 goals, 224 assists) in 461 career regular-season games. He has recorded 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 39 postseason games.

Nashville selected Fiala in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft. He has 97 points (45 goals, 52 assists) in 204 career regular-season contests. He has 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 64 games this season.

The Predators also acquired Philadelphia Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds on Monday. Nashville sent forward Ryan Hartman and a conditional draft pick to the Flyers for the veteran winger.