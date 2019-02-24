Ottawa Senators trade Ryan Dzingel to Columbus Blue Jackets

Former Ottawa Senators forward Ryan Dzingel (R) was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The Columbus Blue Jackets acquired standout left wing Ryan Dzingel from the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, the team announced.

The Blue Jackets sent left winger Anthony Duclair and two second-round picks in exchange for Dzingel and a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The 26-year-old Dzingel has posted back-to-back 20-goal seasons and notched 30 or more points in each of his three full NHL campaigns. He has 126 points (62 goals, 64 assists) in 247 career NHL games with the Senators.

Ottawa selected Dzingel in the seventh round of the 2011 NHL Draft. He has 44 points (22 goals, 22 assists) in 57 games this year.

"We are very happy to add Ryan Dzingel to our team as he is a very good player and goal scorer in the National Hockey League and a quality person who we believe will be a great fit with our group," Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. "He has local ties having played at Ohio State and in talking to him is very excited about coming back to Columbus, being a Blue Jacket and helping us as we move forward."

The 23-year-old Duclair had 19 points (11 goals, eight assists) in 53 games with the Blue Jackets this season. He has tallied 108 points (48 goals, 60 assists) in 266 career NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Blue Jackets.