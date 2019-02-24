Dallas Stars acquire Mats Zuccarello from New York Rangers

Former New York Rangers forward Mats Zuccarello was traded to the Dallas Stars on Saturday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The New York Rangers traded veteran forward Mats Zuccarello to the Dallas Stars, the team announced Saturday.

The Rangers received a conditional second-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round pick in the 2020 draft in exchange for the forward.

The 31-year-old Zuccarello is in the final season of a four-year contract he signed March 2, 2015. He can become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

"He makes great decisions with the puck, tireless worker and someone who can play in every situation," Stars head coach Jim Montgomery said. "He's just going to add a diversity, a creativity to our forward group that is much needed and will make us a better team."

Zuccarello had 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 46 games with the Rangers this season and led the team in scoring during the last three seasons. He made his debut with the Stars on Sunday and notched a goal and an assist against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Zuccarello registered 352 points (113 goals, 239 assists) in 509 regular-season games prior to being traded. He has 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 60 career postseason contests.

The Stars also acquired defenseman Ben Lovejoy from the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Dallas sent defenseman Connor Carrick and a third-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Dallas picked up a 4-3 victory over the Blackhawks. The Stars (31-26-5) hold the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.