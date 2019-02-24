Arizona Coyotes retire forward Shane Doan's jersey number in ceremony

Former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan (R) had his jersey retired at a ceremony Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The Arizona Coyotes retired former team captain Shane Doan's No. 19 jersey during a lengthy ceremony before a game against the Winnipeg Jets at Gila River Arena on Sunday.

The Coyotes previously inducted six members into their Ring of Honor, but Doan was the first player in team history to have his jersey retired and hung in the rafters.

Doan spent his entire 21-season NHL career with the Coyotes, which relocated from Winnipeg to Arizona in 1996. The franchise selected him in the first round (seventh overall) in the 1995 NHL Draft. He was the longest-tenured captain in the league before retiring in 2017.

"Hockey gave me more joy than I could ever imagine," Doan said during the ceremony. "I was never the greatest player, a superstar or anything like that, but I kept hanging around. I found incredible meaning in taking this long journey."

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, former Coyotes teammates, Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowl receiver Larry Fitzgerald, former Cardinals and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and ex-Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Luis Gonzalez were among the many in attendance.

Doan was a two-time All-Star selection. He played in 1,540 games, the 16th highest total in NHL history. He had 402 goals and 570 assists and finished as the franchise leader in goals, assists, points (972), power-play goals (128) and games played.

The Coyotes made the postseason eight times with Doan, including a trip to the Western Conference Final in 2012. He had 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 55 career playoff games.