Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid suspended two games

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid was suspended two games by the NHL. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Edmonton Oilers star forward Connor McDavid was suspended two games without pay, the NHL announced Friday.

McDavid made an illegal check on New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy in the first period of the teams' Thursday night matchup. The Oilers star lowered his shoulder and threw an elbow that connected with Leddy's head.

Officials assessed McDavid a two-minute minor penalty on the play. It is the first suspension of McDavid's NHL career.

"Obviously, it's not a great check, it's not what I was trying to do," McDavid told the Edmonton Sun. "I wasn't trying to finish my check on him and he stopped a little earlier than I thought, and I hit him a bit too high."

Leddy tumbled to the ice, but finished the game and logged 18:18 of ice time after clearing the league's concussion protocol.

McDavid will lose $134,408 as a result of his suspension. He will miss a game against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, and a contest against the Nashville Predators on Monday.