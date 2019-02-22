Detroit Red Wings trade Nick Jensen to Washington Capitals

Washington Capitals defenseman Madison Bowey (22) was traded to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Detroit Red Wings traded defenseman Nick Jensen to the Washington Capitals, the team announced Friday.

The Capitals sent defenseman Madison Bowey and a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft to the Red Wings in the deal.

Jensen, who could have become an unrestricted free agent July 1, signed a four-year, $10 million contract extension with the Capitals shortly after the trade. His deal has an average annual value of $2.5 million.

Jensen had 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) in 60 games with Detroit this season.

"Nick is a reliable, modern-day defenseman who we feel can defend well and log valuable minutes for our club," Washington general manager Brian MacLellan told reporters. "At 28 years of age, we feel he is just entering his prime."

The 28-year-old Jensen has 43 points (six goals, 37 assists) across 190 career NHL games in three seasons, all with the Red Wings. Detroit selected him in the fifth round of the 2009 NHL Draft.

Bowey has six points (one goal, five assists) in 33 games with Washington this season. The Capitals selected him in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft. He has 18 points (one goal, 17 assists) in 83 career games.