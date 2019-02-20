Seinfeld star Patrick Warburton face-plants at Devils game

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Patrick Warburton played a New Jersey Devils fan on Seinfeld. He revived the role for the most recent Devils game, but the appearance came with a face-plant.

Warburton played Elaine Benes' on-and-off boyfriend David Puddy on the 90s sitcom. Puddy was an avid Devils fan who would wear jerseys and paint his face to support the team.

The first 9,000 fans to attend the Devils' game against the Pittsburgh Penguins received Puddy bobbleheads on 90s Night Tuesday at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Warburton showed up with his face painted and wearing a Devils jersey, while screaming in support of the team. He asked the Devils to donate to St. Jude's Research Hospital instead of requesting an appearance fee. The Devils donated $25,000.

After dropping the puck, Warburton ripped off his sweater and showed more paint on his chest. He went to step off the ice, but wiped out instead. He then kissed the crowd goodbye.

"When does a guy in his early 50s not want to don the face paint and just be as big of a ridiculous goof as he can?" Warburton asked reporters.

The Penguins beat the Devils 4-3.