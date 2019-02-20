St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarsenko (91) takes a slap shot through the Toronto Maple Leafs' defense in the first period on Tuesday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington stretches to make a stop on a shot in the third period on Tuesday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko (91) congratulates goaltender Jordan Binnington after a 3-2 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

St. Louis Blues forward Ryan O'Reilly (R) celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime with teammates Vladimir Tarasenko and Colton Parayko against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The 3-2 victory for St. Louis sets an all-time franchise record with 11 straight wins. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly went bar down for the overtime winner against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night in front of an electric Enterprise Center crowd.

O'Reilly anticipated a centering pass from Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner. Toronto center John Tavares was wide open in the slot, but the Blues forward intercepted the puck.

O'Reilly took the puck coast-to-coast and had a 2-on-1 opportunity with winger Vladimir Tarasenko. The center dangled the puck in front of Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen before draining a shot in the top-left corner of the net that bounced off the crossbar.

The score came 34 seconds into overtime and pushed the Blues' winning streak to a franchise-record 11 games.

O'Reilly's goal was his 23rd of the season. He has 61 points (23 goals, 38 assists) in 59 games, including two overtime scores.

St. Louis (32-22-5) moved to fifth in the Western Conference with the win. They trail the Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators in the Central Division.