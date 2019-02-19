Commentator Pierre McGuire barely avoided being hit in the face with a flying puck during the Tampa Bay Lightning's 5-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday in Columbus. Photo courtesy of NHL on NBC/Facebook

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- NHL commentator Pierre McGuire nearly took a flying puck to the face while calling the Columbus Blue Jackets-Tampa Bay Lightning game.

McGuire, 57, was analyzing the game during Inside the Glass for NBC Sports Network during the Lightning's 5-1 win Monday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

He was staring at the ice when the puck flew inches from his forehead. Lighting defenseman Dan Girardi watched the sequence unfold as he looked at McGuire on the bench. McGuire reacted after the puck flew in front of his face and hit a nearby camera.

"It's all part of what goes on down here," McGuire said after the close call.

Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point each scored twice for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos added Tampa Bay's other score. Lukas Sedlak lit the lamp for Columbus with 1:45 remaining.