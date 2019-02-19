Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Chicago Blackhawks acquired forward Peter Holland from the New York Rangers, the team announced Monday night.

The Blackhawks sent defenseman Darren Raddysh in the deal. Holland is under contract through the 2018-19 season and his deal has an annual average value of $675,000.

Chicago will send Holland to the Rockford IceHogs, the team's AHL affiliate.

The 28-year-old Holland played in 52 games this season with the Hartford Wolf Pack, the Rangers' AHL team. He had 49 points (20 goals, 29 assists) as the team's alternate captain. His 49 points are tied for sixth in the AHL this year.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have acquired defenseman Darren Raddysh from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Peter Holland. pic.twitter.com/cRotUNudoG — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 19, 2019

The Anaheim Ducks selected Holland with the 15th overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft. He has 85 points (36 goals, 49 assists) in 266 career NHL games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Arizona Coyotes, Ducks and Rangers. He has recorded 206 points (88 goals, 118 assists) in 231 career AHL contests.

Raddysh appeared in 54 games with Rockford this season and tallied 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists). He played in 120 career games with the IceHogs and notched 48 points (13 goals, 35 assists).