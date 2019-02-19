Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane (88) found Alex DeBrincat for one of his goals in the first period Monday night. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat sent in the hats during his team's 8-7 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night.

DeBrincat's first score came on a feed from winger Patrick Kane and captain Jonathan Toews in the first frame. Toews sent a cross-crease pass to DeBrincat, who buried a quick one-timer past Senators goalie Anders Nilsson.

DeBrincat's second tally equalized the score at 2-2 in the first period after a pass from forward Dominik Kahun. Kahun shoved the puck across the crease to a waiting DeBrincat, who went top shelf on a forehand shot.

DeBrincat added his final goal of the night midway through the second period. Blackhawks forward Dylan Strome grabbed a rebound and found DeBrincat in the left face-off circle for a thundering slapshot that beat backup goalie Anders Nilsson on his blocker side.

The Blackhawks forward finished with five points (three goals, two assists) in Chicago's win. He has 60 points (32 goals, 28 assists) this season.

Both teams combined for nine goals in the high-scoring game. The Senators led 5-4 exiting the first period and the teams' starting goalies were pulled before the end of the opening frame.

Chicago plays the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. The Blackhawks sit in 10th in the Western Conference with 59 points.