Vancouver Canucks' Jake Virtanen to miss one month with rib injury

Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green announced that Jake Virtanen (not pictured) will miss a month after sustaining a rib injury. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen will miss at least one month due to a fractured rib, head coach Travis Green announced Monday.

The 22-year-old forward suffered the injury against the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 13. Virtanen collided with Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf in the first period of the Canucks' 1-0 loss.

Virtanen has career highs in goals (12) and points (22) this season.

The Canucks drafted Virtanen with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft. He has 56 points (29 goals, 27 assists) in 198 career games with Vancouver.

Forward Ryan Spooner, acquired by the Canucks in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, could replace Virtanen in the starting lineup. Vancouver sent Sam Gagner in the deal.

Spooner practiced with the team Monday. The Canucks (26-27-7) trail the Minnesota Wild by one point for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Vancouver hosts the Arizona Coyotes (26-28-5) on Thursday night.