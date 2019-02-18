Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov went between-the-legs for his second goal in a win against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday in Sunrise, Fla. Photo courtesy of NHL/YouTube

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov scored one of the best goals of the season in a 6-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens.

The score came in the final minutes of the second period of the Panthers' victory on Sunday at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla.

Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle poked the puck away from the Canadiens along the boards at the start of the sequence. Yandle then fired a pass to Barkov near center ice.

The forward collected the puck and sped past the defense. He put the puck on his right side as he neared net-minder Carey Price. Barkov then slid the puck between his legs before flicking it up behind his left ankle. The shot cleared Price and bounced into the top of the net on Barkov's stick side.

Barkov also scored the first goal of the game. He added another score 9:13 into the third period to complete his hat-trick. Barkov also had an assist in the victory. He now has 22 goals and 35 helpers on the season.

"Those are nice goals," Barkov told reporters. "I think I've tried it like 17 times in my career. It worked for the first time. I'm kinda happy but more importantly, we got two points and a good win."

The Panthers host the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the BB&T Center.