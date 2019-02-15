Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner thrills little girl with puck flip, selfie

Toronto Maple Leafs center Mitch Marner scored the final goal of the team's win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday in Las Vegas. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Winger Mitch Marner delighted a girl in the stands by flipping her a puck and taking a selfie before scoring in the Toronto Maple Leafs' win against Vegas.

The 21-year-old gave the Valentine's Day gifts while his team practiced before the 6-3 win against the Golden Knights on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Marner flicked a puck up on his stick and juggled toward the boards before skating to the girl, who was holding a sign reading: "Hey Mitch! Be my Valentine?!"

She put both hands up on the glass in excitement as he approached. A man behind her caught the puck and handed it to her before Marner requested a photo with the girl. The duo then posed for the quick shot. The girl pounded on the glass and giggled before waving goodbye to the Maple Leafs star.

Toronto faced a 2-1 deficit in the second period before Patrick Marleau and Auston Matthews scored to give the Maples Leafs a 3-2 edge entering the third period.

William Karlsson scored to tie the game at 3-3, before Toronto responded with three unanswered goals to win the game.

Marner scored the final goal with 3:27 remaining. He now has 21 scores and 48 assists on the season. The Maple Leafs face the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz.