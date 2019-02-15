Lightning's Steven Stamkos undresses Andrew Cogliano with nasty deke

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos forced defender Andrew Cogliano to fall to the ice with a tricky deke during a win against the Dallas Stars on Thursday in Tampa. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Steven Stamkos scored twice and fooled Andrew Cogliano badly with a serious deke during a 6-0 thrashing of the Dallas Stars.

Stamkos sizzled for the deke in the second period of the shutout on Thursday at Amalie Arena in Tampa. The Lightning already had a 5-0 advantage when Stamkos reeled in a pass on the left flank, just past the blue line.

Cogliano flew in to try and defend the veteran center, but Stamkos used his quick wrists to switch the puck from his left hip to his right hip. The hesitation move sent Cogliano flying by and forced him to fall to the ice.

Stamkos then skated in toward the net before he passed to his right, finding Nikita Kucherov. The right wing quickly fired the puck back to Stamkos, who smacked a wrist shot top shelf, beating Stars net minder Anton Khudobin.

Stamkos has 32 goals and 37 assists this season after piling up the two scores and a helper in the victory. Kucherov had a goal and three assists in the triumph. Alex Killorn added a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay. Mikhail Sergachev and Tyler Johnson scored the two other goals in the victory.