'Mighty Ducks' cast members drop puck at Anaheim Ducks game

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Anaheim Ducks welcomed cast members of the Mighty Ducks hockey movie trilogy to the Honda Center during a movie tribute night Wednesday.

Eleven actors from the film series wore customized Ducks jerseys and joined Jordan Kerner, the producer for the three movies, to perform the ceremonial puck drop before Anaheim's contest against the Vancouver Canucks.

The actors, along with Kerner, were introduced to the crowd before standing at middle ice with Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf and Canucks alternate captain Bo Horvat for a photo and the puck drop.

Danny Tamberelli, who played Tommy Duncan in the 1992 original film, shared the reunion on social media.

It was the second Mighty Ducks celebration for Tamberelli, Garette Ratliff-Henson (Guy Germaine), Vincent LaRusso (Adam Banks) and Colombe Jacobsen-Derstine (Julie 'The Cat' Gaffney) at an NHL event. Those cast members attended the Ducks vs. New York Islanders contest Jan. 20 at Nassau Coliseum.

Couldn’t be happier hanging with this crew! @anaheimducks many many 🙏 Reliving some childhood memories can’t be beat! pic.twitter.com/izCrZDGhpv — Danny Tamberelli (@dtamberelli) February 14, 2019

Anaheim is celebrating its 25th anniversary this week, beginning with a trip to Disneyland during the team's off day Monday. Members of the Mighty Ducks series have been involved in Anaheim's celebration, appearing at a screening of the film in Santa Ana, Calif., on Tuesday before attending Wednesday night's contest.

Anaheim defeated the Canucks 1-0, snapping a seven-game losing streak. Goalie Kevin Boyle made 35 saves and produced a shutout in his first career NHL start.