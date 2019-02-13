Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson placed on injured reserve

Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (30) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with multiple injuries. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Anaheim Ducks placed starting goalie John Gibson on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.

The goaltender sustained injuries to his head, neck and back after a violent collision with teammate Jaycob Megna during the second period against the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 7.

"You saw the hit," Ducks interim head coach and general manager Bob Murray told reporters. "He got whacked a whole bunch of times on one play. He's just not right anywhere up there. He's a little better today. He's been in. He has a little bit of an appetite now."

Gibson has a 17-19-8 record this season in 46 games (45 starts). He has a 2.93 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage with two shutouts.

Gibson's backup, Chad Johnson, also went on injured reserve Wednesday after taking a puck to the mask during Tuesday's practice.

Third-string goaltender Kevin Boyle made his NHL debut Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers after being recalled from the San Diego Gulls on Feb. 7. Due to injuries, the Ducks declared Boyle as the starting goalie for Wednesday night's game against the Vancouver Canucks, marking his first career NHL start.

Anaheim has lost seven straight contests while being outscored 37-8 during that span. The Ducks (21-26-9) are 2-15-4 in their last 21 games.