San Jose forward Joe Thornton gets 1,000th point with Sharks

San Jose forward Joe Thornton picked up his 1,000th NHL point with the Sharks against the Calgary Flames on Thursday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton reached another milestone in his NHL career Thursday against the Calgary Flames.

Thornton became the second player in Sharks history to reach 1,000 points with the franchise. The forward set up winger Evander Kane with a highlight-reel pass to tie the game in the first period.

The 39-year-old veteran trails only former Sharks linemate Patrick Marleau (1,082) on the franchise's all-time scoring list.

San Jose picked up a 5-2 victory over the Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.

"It's nice. It's nice. I've had a real luxury of playing with some incredible players in San Jose," Thornton told reporters after the game. "I've been playing here for so long. It was just bound to happen. Really lucky to play on a great team for so many years. Still going."

A Pacific Division fight fans did see

As Team Teal visited Calgary

It was a great vibe

When the #SJSharks scored five

And beat their division foes by three pic.twitter.com/AxIvmdn36p — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) February 8, 2019

Thornton earned his 1,000th point in his 1,007th game with the Sharks after being traded by the Boston Bruins on Nov. 30, 2005. He has 1,454 points (407 goals, 1,047 assists) in 1,539 career NHL games, including 238 goals and 762 assists with San Jose. He also has 123 points (27 goals, 96 assists) in 160 playoff contests.

Thornton reached multiple milestones earlier in the 2018-19 campaign. He became the 15th player in league history to play in 1,500 games Nov. 8. He scored his 400th career goal against the Nashville Predators on Nov. 13, and played his 1,000th career game with the Sharks on Jan. 15.

The 21-season NHL veteran is 10th all-time in assists, trailing the legendary Gordie Howe by two. He could tie Shane Doan and Johnny Bucyk for 15th all-time in games played when San Jose takes on the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.