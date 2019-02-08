Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson took exception to Ian Cole's hit on Evgeny Kuznetsov during a win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday in Washington, D.C. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Washington Capitals enforcer Tom Wilson turned Ian Cole into a human punching bag during a win against the Colorado Avalanche.

The rough run-in came in the third period of the Capitals' 4-3 overtime victory against the Avalanche on Thursday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Cole clipped Evgeny Kuznetsov at the start of the sequence, sending the Capitals star to the ice. Wilson saw the blindside hit and immediately dropped his gloves. The Capitals enforcer curled back and went directly at Cole.

He landed a sequence of uppercuts before pulling Cole's jersey over his head and throwing some more jabs. The two players were eventually separated.

Cole received a 5-minute major penalty for interference on Kuznetsov and another 5-minute major for fighting. He received a 10-minute game misconduct penalty. Wilson also got a 5-minute major for fighting and a 10-minute misconduct penalty.

Wilson was voted the winner of the fight by a total of 100 percent of voters, according to HockeyFights.com. He is 4-1 in fights this season. Wilson has 58 penalty minutes this season after a career-high 187 penalty minutes during his 2017 campaign.

Andre Burakovsky lit the lamp first on Thursday, giving the Capitals a lead 6:31 into the game. Nathan MacKinnon tied the score 35 seconds into the second period. Kuznetsov gave the lead back to the Capitals eight minutes later.

Matt Niskanen increased Washington's lead to two scores 34 seconds in the third period. Mikko Rantanen cut the Avalanche's deficit to one score less than five minutes later.

Colin Wilson sent the game to overtime with a score with just 2:07 remaining. Alex Ovechkin found Kuznetsov for the Capitals' game-winner 4:12 into the extra frame.

The Capitals host the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Capital One Arena. The Avalanche face the New York Islanders at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.