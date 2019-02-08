Trending Stories

Ellen DeGeneres shaves off Julian Edelman's beard
Washington Nationals re-sign RHP Jeremy Hellickson
Mavs rookie Luka Doncic pulls off circus shot, triple-double vs. Hornets
Tom Brady lets daughter wear diamond necklace from Cordarrelle Patterson
Capitals' Tom Wilson unleashes punching spree on Ian Cole

Tom Brady and the Patriots celebrate in Super Bowl parade

Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin to test free agency after firing agent
San Jose forward Joe Thornton gets 1,000th point with Sharks
Trump orders flags at half-staff to honor Rep. John Dingell
AKC's Museum of the Dog opens in New York
Magic excited for arrival of former No. 1 pick Fultz
 
