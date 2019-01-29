Kings' Jake Muzzin traded to Toronto Maple Leafs in blockbuster deal

Former Los Angeles Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin (C) was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Jake Muzzin from the Los Angeles Kings in a blockbuster trade, the teams announced Monday.

Toronto traded away prospects Carl Grundstrom and Sean Durzi in the deal, along with a first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Muzzin signed a five-year contract extension with the Kings on Oct. 15, 2014. He has a cap hit of $4 million per season, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2019-20 season.

The 29-year-old defenseman had 21 points (four goals, 17 assists) in 50 contests with the Kings this season.

"We feel this trade was necessary for the future of the organization," Kings general manager Rob Blake said in a statement. "Moving Jake was not easy as he has been a key player for us and a significant part of our most historic and memorable achievements. We are grateful for his contributions to the Kings and we wish him the best of luck in the future."

Muzzin has 213 points (51 goals, 162 assists) in 496 career NHL games in the regular season. He has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 50 playoff contests, including a victory in the 2014 Stanley Cup Final with the Kings.

"Very excited to join Toronto," Muzzin told reporters Monday. "I'm real excited for the opportunity. ... Obviously, growing up in Ontario, everyone was a Leafs fan, and I was included. Playing hockey at a young age, we looked up to Doug Gilmour and Wendel Clark, [and] we were always Felix Potvin in net. It's kind of funny how life works, and here we are and I'm coming back home to play for the team I rooted for growing up. It's kind of ironic."

The Kings will assign Grundstrom, a 21-year-old forward from Umea, Sweden, to the Ontario Reign (AHL).

Durzi has 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists) in 26 Ontario Hockey League games with the Owen Sound Attack and the Guelph Storm this season.