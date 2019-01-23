The Edmonton Oilers are 23-24-3 this season behind star Connor McDavid. File photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Edmonton Oilers have fired general manager and president of hockey operations Peter Chiarelli following a 23-24-3 start to the 2018-2019 season.

Sources told Sportsnet and ESPN that the team fired Chiarelli on Tuesday, following a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. Tuesday's loss was the third consecutive setback for the Oilers, who have also lost nine out of their last 11 clashes.

The Oilers have yet to announce a replacement for Chiarelli, who joined the franchise in April 2015. Chiarelli, 54, served as the Boston Bruins' general manager for nine seasons before joining the Oilers. He helped the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 2011. The Oilers made the postseason once during his tenure, losing in the second round in 2017.

Edmonton faces the Philadelphia Flyers at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.