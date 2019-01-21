'Mighty Ducks' cast reunites at Anaheim Ducks game

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Kenan Thompson and several other stars from the Mighty Ducks series had a reunion at the Anaheim Ducks and New York Islanders game in New York.

Thompson -- who played the knuckle puck shooting Russ Tyler in D2: The Mighty Ducks -- was joined by Garette Ratliff Henson, Colombe Jacobsen-Derstine, Vincent LaRusso and Danny Tamberelli.

Emilio Estevez did not make an appearance at the game on Sunday at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in East Garden City.

Ratliff Henson played Guy Germaine in the hockey film. Jacobsen-Derstine played Julie 'The Cat' Gaffney. LaRusso played Adam Banks. Tamberelli played Tommy Duncan in the 1992 original movie.

The Ducks took to the practice ice wearing the green jerseys they wore in the film. They attended the game wearing the threads from the later movies.

"The quack attack is back, Jack! Glad to have a few Mighty Ducks join us for the game -- and a few other fun projects -- today on Long Island," the Ducks posted on social media, including photos of the actors.

Tamberelli also posted photos from the visit on his instagram.

"What a sweet day!! Thanks to the @anaheimducks for a great day reliving my #mightyducks season with some old friends," he wrote for the caption.

The real Ducks lost 3-0 and host the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday in Anaheim.