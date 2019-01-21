Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov knocked the puck into his own net during Sunday's loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Washington's Dmitry Orlov scored two goals in a game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, but the Capitals defenseman likely wants one of them back.

Orlov tried to make a play on a puck in the air and accidentally swatted it past Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby, giving Chicago a 3-1 lead in the first period.

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews and Orlov deflected the puck into the air in the crease. Orlov attempted to clear it with a hand pass, but instead sent the airborne puck into the top left of the net.

Officials awarded the goal to Toews, who posted a hat trick and two assists in the Blackhawks' victory.

Chicago handed Washington (27-16-5) its fifth consecutive loss after an 8-5 blowout. The Blackhawks (17-24-9) snapped their five-game losing streak with the victory.

Despite their recent skid, the Capitals remain in fifth in the Eastern Conference with 59 points. Chicago sits at the bottom of the Western Conference with a second-worst 43 points.

The Capitals host the San Jose Sharks (28-15-7) on Tuesday, and Chicago takes on the red-hot New York Islanders (29-15-4) on Tuesday night.