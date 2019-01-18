Predators' Johansen under review for stick to head vs. Jets

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen was scheduled to have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday following an incident in Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets.
The incident occurred at the 16:31 mark of the first period, when Johansen was called for high-sticking Jets center Mark Scheifele. Johansen received a two-minute minor penalty.
This chop-slash to the head by Ryan Johansen on Mark Scheifele. Wow.#NHLJets #Preds #WPGvsNSH pic.twitter.com/hphGj8CPrh- Robson Fletcher (@CBCFletch) January 18, 2019
Scheifele stayed in the game, which the Jets won by a 5-1 count.