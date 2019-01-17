Trending Stories

Celtics' Kyrie Irving ices Raptors with trey from parking lot
Anthony Davis crushes dunk over Kevin Durant
Harden's historic night all for naught in Rockets' loss to Nets
Costas parts ways with NBC after 40 years
Antonio Brown, Emmanuel Sanders have Twitter spat

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the 2018 Peach Bowl: Florida defeats Michigan

Latest News

Former VA secretary Shulkin committed ethics violations, says gov't watchdog
Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets cruise past Nashville Predators
New York Yankees agree to deal with reliever Adam Ottavino
Sears chairman's hedge fund wins company's bankruptcy court auction
Overseas employees, get back to work: State Department
 
Back to Article
/