Calgary Flames to retire forward Jarome Iginla's No. 12

Former Calgary Flames forward Jarome Iginla (12) will have his number retired by the Flames on March 2, the team announced on Thursday. File photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Calgary Flames will retire forward Jarome Iginla's No. 12 jersey number prior to a game against the Minnesota Wild on March 2, the team announced Thursday.

Iginla spent 16 seasons with the Flames as one of the NHL's elite power forwards. He finished his career with Calgary as the franchise leader in goals (525), points (1,095) and games played (1,219).

"It's humbling, a huge honor, a thrill and to be honest, a little bit surreal," Iginla told the team's official website. "I am extremely grateful to the Flames ownership and organization for bestowing this tribute on me and my family.

"I'm looking forward to it but I don't know what to expect or how I'll handle my emotions. I'm obviously very excited but I think now that my kids are really into hockey and the NHL that it's going to be so neat to share it with my family. To have them there, and friends, alumni and of course with the fans, will really make the day special."

RELATED Anaheim Ducks acquire Michael Del Zotto in trade with Canucks

Iginla also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings after leaving the Flames following a trade on March 28, 2013. He finished his 20-year career with 1,300 points (625 goals, 675 assists) in 1,554 games.

Iginla didn't play during the 2017-18 season and returned to Calgary to announce his retirement on July 30, 2018.

"For 16 years Jarome was the centerpiece of our Flames culture," Flames president and CEO Ken King said in a statement. "He set the standard and established a legacy that will be cherished for years to come. He conducted himself with grace, humility and dignity matched with fierceness and passion in his play. We are honored to have his No. 12 retired and proudly displayed in the Scotiabank Saddledome rafters to be celebrated with Flames fans for all-time."

The Dallas Stars drafted Iginla with the 11th overall pick in the 1995 NHL Draft, but traded him to Calgary on Dec. 19, 1995. The forward went on to lead the Flames in scoring for 11 consecutive seasons and tied Joe Sakic for 16th in NHL history in goals scored.