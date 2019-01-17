Anaheim Ducks acquire Michael Del Zotto in trade with Canucks

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Michael Del Zotto brings the puck up ice. Del Zotto was traded to the Anaheim Ducks late Wednesday night. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Anaheim Ducks acquired defenseman Michael Del Zotto in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks late Wednesday night, the teams announced.

The Canucks received defenseman Luke Schenn and a 2020 seventh-round pick in the deal.

The 28-year-old Del Zotto has 215 points (54 goals, 161 assists) in his career. He has played in 589 career NHL games with the New York Rangers, Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers and Canucks.

Del Zotto had four points in 23 games with the Canucks this season.

The Rangers selected Del Zotto with the 20th overall pick in the 2008 NHL Draft. New York eventually traded the veteran defenseman to the Predators on Jan. 22, 2014. Nashville refused to tender Del Zotto after one season, and he signed with the Flyers in free agency.

Del Zotto became an unrestricted free agent and signed with Vancouver on July 1, 2017.

The 29-year-old Schenn saw action in eight games with the Ducks this season. Schenn has split time with Anaheim and the franchise's AHL affiliate in San Diego. He had 10 points in 22 games with the Gulls. Schenn has 143 points in 716 career NHL games.

The Ducks' trade for Del Zotto marks the team's third trade this week.

Anaheim sent veteran forward Andrew Cogliano to the Dallas Stars for center Devin Shore on Monday. The Ducks then traded left winger Pontus Aberg to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for center Justin Kloos on Wednesday.

Anaheim has lost a franchise-worst 12 consecutive games and play the Wild on Thursday night.